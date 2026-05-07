I am no longer with Lynx Entertainment – KiDi

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By Nana Prekoh Eric May 7, 2026

Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats artiste KiDi has confirmed his departure from Lynx Entertainment, ending a long-standing relationship with the label that helped launch his mainstream success.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session with content creator Code Micky, the singer addressed questions about his current status. When asked if he was still with Lynx, he said “no, I am no longer with Lynx.”

KiDi revealed that he is now working as an independent artiste, signalling a new phase in his career. He explained that his exit began to take shape around the release of ‘Gymnastic’, his collaboration with Olivetheboy and Kojo Blak.

The award-winning musician joined Lynx Entertainment in 2016 after emerging winner of the 2015 MTN Hitmaker competition. Under the label, he rose to prominence with a string of hit songs including Say You Love Me, Enjoyment and the global smash Touch It. His albums Sugar and The Golden Boy further cemented his standing as one of Ghana’s leading contemporary acts, earning him multiple accolades and international recognition.

Since going solo, KiDi has maintained strong visibility on the airwaves. His latest single, Signature featuring Lasmid, is currently enjoying significant rotation across radio and streaming platforms.

Renowned for his smooth vocals, songwriting depth and crossover appeal, KiDi has built a solid fan base beyond Ghana, collaborating with international acts and contributing to the global rise of Afrobeats.

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