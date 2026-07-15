I am unbroken — Aboagye declares after release from EOCO

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Communications Director hopeful Dennis Miracles Aboagye has broken his silence following his release from the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), declaring that his brief detention has only strengthened his determination to serve the party.

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, Aboagye said he was “out, unbroken and more ready than ever,” expressing gratitude to party supporters who rallied behind him during the four days he spent in detention.

According to him, he was arrested just one day after publicly announcing his intention to contest for the position of National Communications Director of the NPP.

“Four days ago, just one day after I declared my intention to serve our great party as National Communications Director, I was picked up and detained by EOCO. A false narrative was put out about my arrest, but Ghanaians are not fools, and neither are the good people of the New Patriotic Party. The facts and the truth will prevail,” he wrote.

Aboagye also dismissed reports suggesting that investigators questioned him over an alleged GH¢55 million matter.

“For the records: There was no discussion of any GH¢55 million with me by EOCO. None!” he stated.

The former government spokesperson thanked NPP members and supporters who protested and publicly demanded his release, saying their solidarity inspired him throughout his detention.

“To every party faithful who hit the streets, who raised their voices, who refused to be silent, I saw you. I heard you. From my detention, word of your protests reached me, and it kept my spirit standing tall. You did not just defend Dennis Miracles Aboagye; you defended the principle that no voice can be intimidated into silence,” he said.

Reaffirming his ambition to lead the party’s communications machinery, Aboagye insisted that the experience had not weakened his resolve.

“Let me be clear: if the intention was to break me, it has failed. If the intention was to scare me, it has failed spectacularly. I will lead the New Patriotic Party’s Communications Directorate to command the narrative, and no cell, no false story, no intimidation will change that.”

He added that the incident had only strengthened his determination, saying, “Fuel has only been added to the fire.”

Aboagye concluded by thanking his legal team, the NPP leadership and supporters for standing by him throughout the ordeal.

“This journey is no longer mine alone. It is ours. We move. Stronger. Louder. Together. Built to Lead. Ready to Win,” he said.

EOCO arrested Dennis Aboagye in connection with investigations into the alleged misappropriation of about GH¢55 million at the Secretariat. The arrest, according to EOCO, followed months of investigations into alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities at the Secretariat and also involves the former Accountant of IMCCoD, Gerald Appiah, who is under investigation over the same matter.

A statement issued by EOCO dated July 13 said the investigations stemmed from a petition submitted by the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD requesting further investigations into a forensic audit covering the period between August 1, 2022, and February 2, 2025.

It said the investigations, which commenced last year after an initial forensic audit, centred on the suspected misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds amounting to about GH¢55 million.

EOCO said Aboagye, Appiah and other persons were being investigated for conspiracy to steal, stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences, money laundering and other suspected offences.

According to the statement, Appiah has voluntarily begun refunding some of the funds connected to the alleged offences. It, however, said the recoveries did not conclude the investigations or absolve any suspect of criminal liability.