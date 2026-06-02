I have full trust in the 26 Black Stars squad – Carlos Quieroz

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has expressed unwavering confidence in the squad selected to represent the country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the final 26-man roster is the product of months of meticulous planning and assessment.

The Black Stars are preparing for their fifth appearance at football’s biggest tournament after securing qualification for the expanded competition, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama. The four-time African champions will begin their campaign against Panama before facing England and 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia.

Speaking after unveiling his final squad, Queiroz said the selection process had been exhaustive and comprehensive, involving extensive scouting, data analysis and consultations with club coaches.

“It was a long, intensive process. Full of detail. Weeks, day and night, of observation, analysis, conversations with club coaches, and consultations with everyone around our players,” he said.

“After that systematic process, I’m fully confident. I have full trust in the 26 players I’ve put in the squad.”

The squad announcement also revealed an unusual addition. Although Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi did not make the official 26-man list, Queiroz confirmed the shot-stopper will travel with the team as an extra training goalkeeper.

“Actually, my squad has 27 players,” the Portuguese coach explained.

“We have the privilege to have another player with us, a goalkeeper, who accepts to be part of our team, part of our training, and ready if something happens in that department. That gives me comfort and confidence before the World Cup.”

“This may be new to a lot of people, an additional player not in the official 26, but a squad member.”

Agbasi’s inclusion provides additional cover in the goalkeeping department as Ghana continue their preparations for the tournament.

The Black Stars will face Wales in an international friendly on Tuesday as Queiroz uses the match to fine-tune his squad ahead of the World Cup, which gets underway next week across North America.

Ghana have previously featured at the World Cup in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022. Their most memorable campaign came in South Africa in 2010 when they reached the quarter-finals, becoming only the third African nation to achieve the feat.

With a blend of experience and youthful talent, the West African side will be hoping to make another significant impact on the world stage as they seek to recreate the heroics of their historic run 16 years ago.