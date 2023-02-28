I make over GH¢20,000 from YouTube monthly – Wayoosi reveals

By Prince Antwi February 28, 2023

Celebrated Kumawood actor popularly known as Wayoosi has revealed that he makes more than GH¢20,000 at the end of every month from the content he publishes on his YouTube channel.

This revelation was made during an exclusive interview with Ghanaian blogger and YouTuber Zionfelix.

Although Wayoosi refused to disclose the total amount of money he makes from YouTube at the end of every month he admitted to being raked in more than 20,000 cedis.

He further eulogized Dr Likee for introducing him to skit-making on YouTube.

He only confessed for the first time that it was Dr Likee who guided him to become a successful content creator on YouTube.

Talking about the current biggest YouTuber in the country, Wayoosi didn’t hesitate to crown Dr Likee as the undisputed champion.

Watch the video below to know more…

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Prince Antwi
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Prince Antwi

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