Ibrahim Mahama praises Carlos Queiroz for Black Stars revival

Two men posing together at a Ghana Football Association event backdrop, wearing team jerseys.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 26, 2026

Businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama has praised Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz for revitalising Ghana’s national team in a matter of months, as the four-time African champions prepare for a decisive FIFA World Cup group match against Croatia.

Mahama made the remarks during a visit to Ghana’s training camp in Rhode Island on Thursday, where he joined a high-level government delegation led by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Victor Smith.

The delegation also included Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams and Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who met with the players and technical staff ahead of Saturday’s crucial encounter.

Speaking to the squad, Mahama singled out Queiroz for praise, crediting the Portuguese coach with building a united and competitive team despite taking charge only a few months ago.

“I’m very proud because you came in at a shorter time, and you’ve been able to put the boys together. Wonderful performance,” Mahama told the coach.

He said his visit had strengthened his confidence in the team’s preparations after seeing first-hand the work being done behind the scenes.

“I’m very happy. I thought we were just having to see players, but I’ve seen the technical team, and I’m very impressed,” he added.

Queiroz was appointed Ghana head coach in April following the departure of Otto Addo and has enjoyed an encouraging start to his tenure.

The Black Stars began their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Panama before holding England to a goalless draw, leaving Ghana joint top of Group L on four points heading into the final group fixture.

Mahama also promised the players a personal financial reward if they defeat Croatia and secure qualification for the knockout stage.

“Apart from the government’s bonus, I have a special bonus,” he said. “I have a much better bonus for you than the taxpayers. So please do us proud, and then you’ll be rewarded.”

Ghana face Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, knowing a victory will secure their place in the Round of 32 and mark their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stages since 2010.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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