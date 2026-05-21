IMF exit marks new era of financial confidence for Ghana – ADB MD

A man in a dark purple traditional outfit speaks at a podium with two microphones on stage during a formal event.
By Prince Antwi May 21, 2026

The Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB PLC), Edward Ato Sarpong, has described Ghana’s exit from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) financial support programme as a major milestone in the country’s economic recovery and reform process.

He said the development signals improved investor confidence, stronger fiscal discipline, and growing resilience within the financial sector following years of macroeconomic adjustment under IMF-backed reforms.

Speaking on Ghana’s economic outlook and the future of the banking industry, Mr Sarpong noted that the recovery phase presents an opportunity for banks to expand credit support to agriculture, SMEs, businesses and other productive sectors of the economy.

He explained that the successful completion of the IMF programme reflects Ghana’s commitment to restoring macroeconomic stability, improving fiscal governance and rebuilding confidence in financial markets.

“The successful completion of Ghana’s IMF programme is more than a policy milestone; it is a strong signal that the country is regaining financial credibility and restoring confidence among investors, development partners, and the business community,” he said.

Mr Sarpong stressed that the banking sector now has a key role to play in translating macroeconomic gains into real economic transformation by increasing lending to productive sectors, supporting entrepreneurship and deepening financial inclusion.

He noted that improving macroeconomic indicators such as easing inflation, relative exchange rate stability and stronger market confidence are expected to create a more supportive environment for businesses and households.

The ADB Managing Director further urged banks to align their strategies with national development priorities through innovation, digital banking expansion, customer-focused solutions and sustainable financing initiatives.

“Economic recovery must ultimately translate into real sector growth, job creation, and improved livelihoods for Ghanaians. Banks therefore have a central role to play in supporting this transition,” he said.

He also called for sustained fiscal discipline, stronger public-private collaboration and continued reforms aimed at strengthening investor confidence and enhancing economic competitiveness.

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