Black Stars vs Mexico friendly: All you need to know

Ghana’s senior national football team, the Black Stars, will take on Mexico tomorrow in an international friendly as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match is expected to provide a major test for the Black Stars, who are looking to rebuild confidence after a difficult run of results in recent outings. Ghana have managed just one victory in their last five matches, suffering defeats against Germany, Austria, South Korea and Japan, with the heavy 5-1 loss to Austria raising concerns among supporters.

Mexico, on the other hand, arrive in strong form and unbeaten in their last five games. The North American side secured impressive wins over Iceland, Bolivia and Panama, while also holding European heavyweights Belgium and Portugal to draws.

Historically, Mexico have dominated this fixture. In the last four meetings between the two nations, Mexico have won all four encounters, scoring six goals and conceding only once against Ghana.

The friendly will be an important opportunity for Ghana coach Carlos Quieroz, and technical team to assess the squad, test tactical options and improve team chemistry ahead of the World Cup campaign.

Supporters will also be watching closely to see whether the Black Stars can end their poor run and produce a stronger performance against one of the region’s most consistent sides.

The international friendly forms part of both nations’ preparations for the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.