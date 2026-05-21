Joseph Narbi Wins man of the match in Black Starlets victory over South Africa

Reporter interviews a soccer player in a white jersey with a trophy on a podium backdrop that reads 'Man of the Match'.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 21, 2026

Ghana captain Joseph Narbi produced a commanding display to win the Man of the Match award after leading the Black Starlets to a 3-1 victory over South Africa at the 2026 U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The midfielder was the standout performer in Ghana’s decisive Group D clash, scoring twice and dictating play from the heart of midfield in a performance filled with composure, leadership and determination.

Narbi opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Abdul Latif Wunzalgu was fouled inside the box following a dangerous Ghana attack. The captain calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to hand the Black Starlets an important lead.

He later added his second goal with another confidently converted penalty after South Africa were punished for a handball offence in the area.

Beyond the goals, Narbi’s influence was felt throughout the contest as he controlled the tempo of the game, inspired his teammates and provided the energy Ghana needed in a high-pressure encounter.

South Africa managed to reduce the deficit in the second half, but substitute Augustine Appiah restored Ghana’s two-goal advantage to complete an impressive victory for the Black Starlets.

Despite the win, Ghana narrowly missed out on qualification for the quarter-finals after Algeria progressed through the drawing of lots following identical records between the two sides.

Narbi’s outstanding performance, however, provided a major positive for Ghana as the Black Starlets continue their push for a place at the FIFA U17 World Cup through the playoff stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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