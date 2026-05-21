It’s a good time to invest in Ghana – EU Ambassador

Man in a suit and glasses speaks at a podium with the EU flag, flanked by the German flag and the European flag in the background.
By Prince Antwi May 21, 2026

The European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, has described the current period as a promising time for investment in Ghana, citing the country’s political stability, deepening partnership with the EU, and ongoing economic reforms.

Speaking to journalists at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after delivering a keynote address on scholarship opportunities in European Union universities, Ambassador Skinnebach said Ghana remains one of the most attractive investment destinations in West Africa.

“Now it’s a very good time to be in Ghana,” he said. “We have over a billion euros of Global Gateway investments already in Ghana. We have peace and stability, and everything is going in the right direction.”

He explained that the European Union continues to strengthen its cooperation with Ghana through investment, development support and strategic partnerships. According to him, the EU is currently Ghana’s largest export market, biggest development partner and one of its key investors.

Ambassador Skinnebach noted that since 2022, the EU has implemented its Global Gateway Investment Package for Africa, a 150-billion-euro initiative aimed at boosting infrastructure development, financing and private sector growth across the continent.

He said Ghana stands to benefit significantly from the initiative if it sustains a stable macroeconomic environment and maintains an investor-friendly business climate.

“It’s an offer, and Ghana has to make itself attractive to benefit from it,” he said.

“The country must ensure political and macroeconomic stability, a business-friendly climate, functioning infrastructure, and strong legal frameworks that attract European investors.”

He cautioned that while Ghana remains competitive, neighbouring countries could attract investors if they provide more favourable conditions.

“If these conditions are better elsewhere, then European investors will naturally move to neighbouring countries,” he added.

During his engagement with students at KNUST, Ambassador Skinnebach emphasised the importance of interacting with young people, describing them as central to Ghana’s present and future development.

“Whenever we go somewhere, we always try to meet young people,” he said. “Young people are the reality of Ghana today, and also the future of Ghana.”

He added that such engagements help the EU better understand the aspirations of young people and shape future cooperation.

Ambassador Skinnebach also commended Ghana’s democratic record, describing it as one of the strongest in the region due to its consistent peaceful elections since the return to constitutional rule in 1992.

However, he stressed that sustaining economic stability remains a key challenge, particularly during election periods.

He observed that Ghana’s recent economic performance has been supported by favourable global gold prices and ongoing reforms, but questioned whether there would be sufficient political commitment to maintain fiscal discipline over the long term.

“The question is whether there will be enough willingness to maintain the reforms and a sustainable expenditure policy as elections approach,” he noted.

On regional security, the EU Ambassador described Ghana as “a peaceful and stable island in very unruly waters,” citing instability in parts of the Sahel and neighbouring countries.

He reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to supporting Ghana in maintaining peace, security and democratic governance.

The remarks come as Ghana and the European Union continue to deepen bilateral cooperation through new agreements in areas such as forestry, peace and security, and defence collaboration. Ambassador Skinnebach said recent engagements between both sides reflect steadily strengthening relations.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Professional headshot of a smiling man wearing a blue suit and tie, against a light background.
    Business
    Government sets up TIIPco to develop Tema Industrial Park project
    Four men seated in chairs on a conference stage with a blue gradient backdrop reading New Horizons Dubai-Ghana Business Connect and sponsor logos behind them, water bottles on a small table between seats.
    Business
    Dubai Chambers engages GNCCI, GIPC and importers group to deepen Ghana trade partnerships
    A man in a dark purple traditional outfit speaks at a podium with two microphones on stage during a formal event.
    Business
    IMF exit marks new era of financial confidence for Ghana – ADB MD
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31