GFA President Kurt Okraku hails Asamoah Gyan as Ghana Football Legend

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By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 21, 2026

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has paid tribute to former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, describing him as one of Ghana’s greatest football icons for his contribution to the country’s FIFA World Cup history.

Speaking at Gyan’s unveiling as ambassador for Ghana’s national teams and Colts football in Accra, Okraku praised the former striker for inspiring generations of Ghanaian footballers through his performances on the global stage.

“Who can ever forget Germany, 2006?” Okraku said during the ceremony.

“When a young, fearless Asamoah Gyan etched his name permanently into history by scoring Ghana’s first-ever FIFA World Cup goal against the Czech Republic, a moment that announced Ghana to the world and ignited belief in an emerging football nation.”

Asamoah Gyan’s historic strike against the Czech Republic helped Ghana secure a famous victory during the country’s debut appearance at the FIFA World Cup and remains one of the defining moments in Black Stars history.

Kurt Okraku also reflected on Ghana’s remarkable run at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals and came close to becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Although Ghana suffered a heartbreaking exit against Uruguay, the GFA president commended Gyan’s resilience and leadership during one of the most emotional periods in the country’s football history.

“But true leadership is not defined by moments of pain. It is defined by resilience. And if there is one thing Asamoah Gyan taught this nation, it is this: champions rise again,” Okraku added.

Asamoah Gyan remains Africa’s leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history with six goals and is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 international goals.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups and continues to be regarded as one of Africa’s most influential football figures.

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