Kotoko confirms Lord Amoah has undergone successful ACL surgery

Soccer player in a green jersey standing on the blue field with spectators in the stands behind him.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 24, 2026

Lord Amoah, deputy captain of Asante Kotoko, has undergone successful surgery after sustaining a serious knee injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

The right-back suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League clash with Young Apostles FC in March, forcing him off the pitch in a match his side went on to win 2-0 away from home.

In a statement, Kotoko confirmed the procedure had gone as planned, with Amoah now set to begin a structured rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the club’s medical team.

“Lord Amoah has undergone a successful surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament,” the club said. “He will now begin his recovery and rehabilitation at the club with support from our medical staff.”

The injury represents a major setback for both player and club. Amoah had established himself as one of Kotoko’s most consistent performers this season and was widely regarded as a potential candidate for a national team call-up.

Since joining the Kumasi-based side from Berekum Chelsea in 2024, the defender has become a key figure in the squad. He made 23 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring nine goals, an impressive return for a player in his position.

While his absence will be keenly felt, Kotoko will take encouragement from the success of the surgery as Amoah begins the long road to recovery, with hopes he can return stronger for the challenges ahead.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Asante Kotoko Football Ghana Premier League Latest News Sports

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related To This Article

Archives
Caleb Yirenkyi shines as Nordsjaelland snatch late draw
Soccer player in a light blue kit dribbling on a sunny green field
Archives
Cyril Edudzi shines again as Randers draw against FC Fredericia
Man wearing a blue Manchester United hoodie walks through a hallway beside a large club crest on the left wall, neon shapes overhead.
Archives
“You can feel that worldwide support” – Senne Lammens on his SA connection and thriving under pressure at Man United
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1823
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    744
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    105
  4. 4
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    66
  5. 5
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  6. 6
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    43
  7. 7
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  8. 8
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    27
  9. 9
    Ama K. Abebrese & Chris Okagbue cover Fame Extra Magazine’s Love Edition
    17
  10. 10
    Venus Williams: ESPN’s Doug Adler sues over Australian Open sacking
    15