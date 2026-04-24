Kotoko confirms Lord Amoah has undergone successful ACL surgery

Lord Amoah, deputy captain of Asante Kotoko, has undergone successful surgery after sustaining a serious knee injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

The right-back suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League clash with Young Apostles FC in March, forcing him off the pitch in a match his side went on to win 2-0 away from home.

In a statement, Kotoko confirmed the procedure had gone as planned, with Amoah now set to begin a structured rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the club’s medical team.

“Lord Amoah has undergone a successful surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament,” the club said. “He will now begin his recovery and rehabilitation at the club with support from our medical staff.”

The injury represents a major setback for both player and club. Amoah had established himself as one of Kotoko’s most consistent performers this season and was widely regarded as a potential candidate for a national team call-up.

Since joining the Kumasi-based side from Berekum Chelsea in 2024, the defender has become a key figure in the squad. He made 23 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring nine goals, an impressive return for a player in his position.

While his absence will be keenly felt, Kotoko will take encouragement from the success of the surgery as Amoah begins the long road to recovery, with hopes he can return stronger for the challenges ahead.