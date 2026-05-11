Lawrence Ati-Zigi reaches 250 St Gallen appearance

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 11, 2026

Ghana international goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi marked a major milestone in his career over the weekend after making his 250th appearance for Swiss side FC St. Gallen in their victory against FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper played a key role as St Gallen secured an important win, capping off a memorable evening for the Black Stars goalkeeper.

Since joining the Swiss outfit in 2020, Ati-Zigi has established himself as one of the club’s most dependable players. Across his 250 appearances, he has accumulated 22,435 minutes on the pitch, kept 49 clean sheets and saved eight penalties.

Ati-Zigi’s consistency and leadership have earned him admiration from supporters in Switzerland and Ghana alike, with the goalkeeper becoming an integral part of St Gallen’s squad over the past five seasons.

The milestone also highlights the steady rise of the Ghana international, who continues to play a crucial role for the Black Stars on the international stage.

His latest achievement comes at a time when Ghanaian players are increasingly making their mark across Europe, with Ati-Zigi’s longevity and performances standing out as a testament to his professionalism and resilience.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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