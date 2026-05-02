Mahama considers funding Western Rail Line reconstruction under Big Push Programme

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government is considering funding the reconstruction of the Western Rail Line under its flagship “Big Push” infrastructure programme.

Speaking at the 2026 May Day Celebration Parade held at Jackson Park, the President said the move forms part of broader efforts to revitalise the country’s transport and industrial sectors.

“We are considering absorbing the Western Rail Line under the Big Push programme,” he stated.

According to him, completing the rail line will unlock key economic opportunities, particularly in the Western Corridor, by facilitating the exploitation of bauxite and manganese deposits. It will also ease the transportation of cocoa beans from farming areas to the ports for export.

President Mahama further highlighted progress in reviving struggling state-owned enterprises, noting that several institutions previously on the brink of collapse are now regaining stability.

He revealed that the Tema Oil Refinery has resumed operations, while both the Agricultural Development Bank and the National Investment Bank have been recapitalised. He added that the Tema Shipyard is also recovering, with many other state enterprises showing improved efficiency.

The President, however, urged the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) and organised labour to take an active role in safeguarding these institutions. He cautioned against complacency, stressing that workers often bear the brunt when mismanagement leads to the collapse of such enterprises.

“When you see things going wrong, don’t sit aloof. Point it out and ensure corrections are made,” he advised.

Meanwhile, TUC Secretary-General Joshua Ansah emphasised the critical role of the private sector in addressing Ghana’s unemployment challenges.

He acknowledged government efforts at job creation but maintained that long-term employment growth depends on a strong and competitive private sector. Mr Ansah also called on the government to take steps to reduce high lending rates and consider capping the spread between lending and deposit rates to boost investment.