6 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced an ambitious plan to build seven modern stadia across Ghana in 2026 as part of efforts to enhance sports infrastructure and strengthen domestic football.

The announcement was made at the Jubilee House on Saturday during a meeting with officials of Bibiani GoldStars and Asante Kotoko, who are representing Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup and Champions League respectively.

“I told the Sports Minister and the Director-General of the National Sports Authority that next year we will construct about seven brand-new stadia,” Mahama revealed.

“The Finance Minister will capture this in the November budget presentation. Our goal is for every region to have a stadium that meets international standards so we can improve facilities and make our football more competitive.”

The lack of adequate sports infrastructure has been a recurring challenge for Ghana. Currently, the Accra Sports Stadium is the only facility that consistently meets international requirements.

It has served as the temporary home ground for both Kotoko and GoldStars in continental competitions, as well as recent Black Stars fixtures.

Other venues — including Kumasi’s Baba Yara Stadium, the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale, and Sekondi’s Essipong Stadium, all refurbished for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations — have suffered significant decline, with Essipong described as being in a particularly deplorable state.

The Cape Coast Stadium, inaugurated in 2016, has also seen rapid deterioration, leaving Ghana’s football stakeholders worried about the state of facilities.

President Mahama emphasized that the new stadia project is not only about football but also about creating opportunities for young athletes, boosting regional development, and restoring Ghana’s status as a hub for sports in Africa.