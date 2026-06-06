NDC Dismisses Cabinet Reshuffle Reports as False, Warns Public Against Spreading Misinformation

The National Democratic Congress has moved swiftly to quash reports making the rounds on social media and other platforms suggesting that the government has carried out a cabinet reshuffle, categorically describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on June 6, the party called on the public to disregard the circulating reports entirely and urged individuals to exercise caution before sharing unverified information.

The NDC framed the reports as part of a deliberate campaign to sow confusion and poison public discourse, expressing frustration that such attempts persist despite growing awareness of the dangers of misinformation.

“As we all strive to curb the menace of deliberate misinformation, some individuals will stop at nothing to poison the atmosphere,” the statement read.

The party directed members of the public seeking accurate information on government matters to Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the official spokesperson for the administration, and to verify any claims through his official channels before giving them any credence or passing them on.

The NDC also issued a pointed warning about the legal consequences of spreading false information, reminding the public that the Cyber Security Act carries sanctions for those found to be disseminating misleading content.

“The Cyber Security Act can have serious implications, so let us all be mindful and responsible in our communication,” the statement cautioned.

The party’s swift rebuttal underscores growing concern over the spread of political misinformation in Ghana’s digital space and the potential for such content to destabilise public confidence in government institutions.