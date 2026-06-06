NDC Dismisses Cabinet Reshuffle Reports as False, Warns Public Against Spreading Misinformation

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 6, 2026

The National Democratic Congress has moved swiftly to quash reports making the rounds on social media and other platforms suggesting that the government has carried out a cabinet reshuffle, categorically describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on June 6, the party called on the public to disregard the circulating reports entirely and urged individuals to exercise caution before sharing unverified information.

The NDC framed the reports as part of a deliberate campaign to sow confusion and poison public discourse, expressing frustration that such attempts persist despite growing awareness of the dangers of misinformation.

“As we all strive to curb the menace of deliberate misinformation, some individuals will stop at nothing to poison the atmosphere,” the statement read.

The party directed members of the public seeking accurate information on government matters to Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the official spokesperson for the administration, and to verify any claims through his official channels before giving them any credence or passing them on.

The NDC also issued a pointed warning about the legal consequences of spreading false information, reminding the public that the Cyber Security Act carries sanctions for those found to be disseminating misleading content.

“The Cyber Security Act can have serious implications, so let us all be mindful and responsible in our communication,” the statement cautioned.

The party’s swift rebuttal underscores growing concern over the spread of political misinformation in Ghana’s digital space and the potential for such content to destabilise public confidence in government institutions.

Formal press statement on NDC National Communication Bureau letterhead, dated 6th June 2026, urging to disregard reshuffle news

#image_title

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Latest News news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Archives
    Black Stars to play Honduras in a final pre-World Cup friendly
    Ghanaian football players in red training kits celebrate together near a tunnel/dugout area on the field.
    Archives
    Asamoah Gyan credits Prince Tagoe for Ghana’s 2010 World Cup run
    Soccer player in a white jersey and shorts with the number 11, mid-run on a green field during a match, blurred crowd in the background.
    Archives
    Representing Ghana over England was never a question – Antoine Semenyo
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31