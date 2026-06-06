Representing Ghana over England was never a question – Antoine Semenyo

Soccer player in a white jersey and shorts with the number 11, mid-run on a green field during a match, blurred crowd in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 6, 2026

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has revealed that choosing to represent Ghana over England was an easy decision, describing his journey with the Black Stars as a “dream come true.”

The Manchester City attacker, who is currently with Ghana’s national team in the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, said he never seriously considered playing for England despite being eligible.

“It was never a conversation I ever had really,” Semenyo said. “Ghana came when I was 19 or 20, and I was never going to turn it down.”

The 26-year-old explained that representing Ghana carries deep personal significance for both him and his family.

“For my family, it means a lot just cheering on Ghana and cheering me on. I just love every moment,” he added.

Antoine Semenyo’s commitment to the four-time African champions has made him a fan favourite among Ghanaian supporters, with the forward continuing to play a key role in the team’s preparations for the World Cup.

“It’s a dream come true, to be honest,” he said.

The Black Stars face a challenging task in the group stage, where they have been drawn against England, Croatia and Panama. Ghana will be aiming to progress to the knockout rounds and make a strong impression on football’s biggest stage.

Antoine Semenyo heads into the tournament following an impressive Premier League campaign. The forward was widely regarded as one of the league’s standout performers during the season and earned a nomination for the Player of the Season award, although he ultimately missed out on the prize.

With confidence high and the support of an entire nation behind him, Semenyo will be hoping to make a decisive impact as Ghana chase World Cup success in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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