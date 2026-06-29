Flood rescue at Tse Addo: Boat evacuates 15 children and infant to safety

At least 15 children and a months-old infant have been rescued from floodwaters at Tse Addo in Accra after torrential rains caused severe flooding across parts of the community on Monday, June 29.

The rescue operation was launched after rapidly rising water levels inundated sections of the area, trapping residents and making it impossible for many to safely reach higher ground.

Emergency responders, assisted by local volunteers, deployed boats to evacuate the stranded children and the infant from the flooded neighbourhood. The group was successfully transported to safer locations as floodwaters continued to rise.

The rescue comes as persistent rainfall across the Greater Accra Region has triggered widespread flooding, leaving several roads impassable, disrupting transport, and affecting communities in low-lying areas of the capital.

Authorities have not yet released detailed information on the condition of those rescued. However, officials have urged residents living in flood-prone communities to remain vigilant, avoid attempting to cross flooded roads or drains, and follow safety advice issued by emergency agencies.

Emergency services continue to monitor the situation as response teams remain on standby to assist residents in affected communities across Accra.