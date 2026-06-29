Three lives lost as floodwaters claim woman and children in Dome

The devastating human cost of Monday’s torrential deluge became grimly apparent as recovery teams discovered the bodies of a woman and two young children pulled from the surge that overwhelmed the Dome community, marking a tragic escalation in the metropolitan flooding crisis.

The three victims were located and retrieved after floodwaters swept through residential zones, bringing the city’s casualty count from the day’s meteorological catastrophe into stark focus.

The identities of the deceased remain under official verification, though families throughout affected neighbourhoods anxiously await confirmation of missing loved ones.

The tragedy underscores the lethal potential of precipitation that has battered Greater Accra relentlessly throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

Entire residential quarters have vanished beneath standing water — Alajo, Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, and stretches of the Mallam-Kasoa corridor all endured devastating inundation that has left vehicular wreckage scattered across roads, homes rendered uninhabitable and entire swaths of private property destroyed beyond recovery.

Emergency personnel have saturated affected neighbourhoods, laboring to extract stranded residents and catalogue the scope of devastation. Rescue operations continue without respite as additional bodies and displaced persons are discovered in the waterlogged landscape.

Authorities have intensified their warnings to those dwelling in topographically vulnerable zones, explicitly counselling immediate evacuation to elevated terrain at the first sign of rising water levels.

Citizens are sternly cautioned against the impulse to traverse flooded roadways on foot or by vehicle — actions that have repeatedly proven fatal as currents sweep away unsuspecting pedestrians and submersed motorists alike.

The Presidency has issued a broader appeal to the nation, urging public vigilance and strict compliance with official safety directives. Those requiring emergency assistance have been directed toward the national distress hotline at 112.

As rescue and recovery operations persist through the evening hours, officials have reaffirmed their commitment to positioning public safety above all other considerations in their response to this unfolding humanitarian emergency.