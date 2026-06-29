Paraguay eliminate Germany from 2026 World Cup to reach last 16

Soccer players in gold vests celebrate in a close huddle on a green field near a red advertising banner, backs showing 'FIFA World Cup 2026' logos.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 29, 2026

Paraguay produced one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by defeating Germany 4-3 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw following extra time, ending the four-time champions’ campaign and securing a place in the Round of 16 for the first time since 2010.

The two sides could not be separated after 120 minutes in a fiercely contested encounter, with both teams creating chances but failing to find the decisive goal during extra time. The match was ultimately settled in a dramatic penalty shootout, the first of the 2026 tournament.

Paraguay held their nerve from the spot to claim a famous victory, while Germany suffered a landmark disappointment. It was the first time in their history that the Germans had lost a penalty shootout at a FIFA World Cup.

Renowned for their composure in shootouts, Germany had won all four of their previous World Cup penalty shootouts. Their only defeat in a major international tournament shootout before this came in the 1976 European Championship final, when Czechoslovakia’s Antonín Panenka famously scored the winning penalty with the audacious chipped effort that would forever bear his name.

For Paraguay, the victory marks a significant milestone. La Albirroja have reached the World Cup last 16 stage, continuing an impressive campaign that has seen them emerge as one of the tournament’s surprise packages.

They become the third nation to book a place in the Round of 16, joining Canada and Brazil. Paraguay will now face the winner of the match between France and Sweden for a place in the quarter-finals.

The result also represents a remarkable turnaround in Paraguay’s penalty shootout fortunes. After a mixed history in shootouts across the Copa América and the World Cup, they delivered when it mattered most, knocking out one of international football’s traditional powerhouses and keeping their World Cup dream alive.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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