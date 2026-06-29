Search intensifies for nine vanished in Awutu Senya East as floodwaters claim victims

Mud-filled open lot with colorful auto rickshaws and a few cars parked in a line; palm trees and a cloudy sky in the background.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 29, 2026

A search-and-rescue operation has been activated across the Awutu Senya East Municipality after a succession of flooding tragedies claimed at least nine individuals whose fates remain shrouded in uncertainty as rescue teams comb waterlogged zones searching for survivors.

The first incident unfolded as residents of one neighbourhood watched floodwaters swell with frightening velocity around their dwellings.

Seven individuals made the fateful decision to abandon their location and scramble toward higher ground near the roadway, hoping to reach safer terrain before the surge overtook them.

Midway through their desperate flight, the surging current proved too powerful to resist. The seven were swept into the deluge, triggering an immediate rescue response from alert community members who waded into the torrent.

Their efforts succeeded in pulling four of the seven to safety, but three individuals disappeared into the murk before rescuers could establish a grip.

In a separate calamity affecting the community, three additional persons found themselves engulfed by floodwaters in circumstances that remain unclear. Their precise location and condition are unknown.

The Tuba area has emerged as the site of yet another tragedy.

A woman and her two accompanying children ventured into what appeared to be a manageable depth of floodwater while traversing a thoroughfare.

The current’s unexpected power overwhelmed them, sweeping all three downstream and out of sight in moments.

Authorities have initiated verification procedures to confirm the accuracy of initial reports and establish definitive casualty counts. Emergency response apparatus continues to operate across affected precincts, searching for survivors and attempting to retrieve the deceased.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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