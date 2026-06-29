Unidentified man pulled from railway tracks at Alajo after floods

Recovery teams have discovered the body of an elderly man wedged along railway infrastructure in the Alajo district, the apparent victim of Monday’s catastrophic inundation that swept through the neighbourhood with devastating force.

The deceased, believed to be approximately 60 years old, was located in the aftermath of the torrential downpour that transformed streets into torrents and displaced entire communities.

Fire service responders who arrived at the scene indicated that evidence pointed to the floodwaters as the mechanism by which the man reached his final resting place.

ADO1 Alex King Nartey of the Ghana National Fire Service public affairs unit provided context from the discovery site.

He explained that individuals residing in proximity to the railway corridor were unable to furnish identification of the stranger now lying dead in their neighbourhood. None could recall seeing him before the floods or venture guesses as to his provenance or circumstances.

The corpse remained at the location pending the arrival of law enforcement personnel equipped with appropriate containment apparatus to transport the remains to a morgue facility where preservation and formal identification procedures would commence.

The broader landscape of Alajo bore the scars of the flooding’s violence. Automobiles sat submerged in water-filled depressions, their mechanical systems ruined and interiors destroyed beyond utility.

Residential structures and commercial premises suffered similar devastation, with family possessions and business inventory ruined by the surge.

Emergency responders continue their presence throughout affected precincts, tallying the destruction and attending to residents whose circumstances have been rendered precarious by the meteorological catastrophe.