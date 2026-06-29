Unidentified man pulled from railway tracks at Alajo after floods

A motionless body covered with a blanket lies on rocky ground at a construction area, with a watermark reading ALEX KING NARTEY across the scene.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 29, 2026

Recovery teams have discovered the body of an elderly man wedged along railway infrastructure in the Alajo district, the apparent victim of Monday’s catastrophic inundation that swept through the neighbourhood with devastating force.

The deceased, believed to be approximately 60 years old, was located in the aftermath of the torrential downpour that transformed streets into torrents and displaced entire communities.

Fire service responders who arrived at the scene indicated that evidence pointed to the floodwaters as the mechanism by which the man reached his final resting place.

ADO1 Alex King Nartey of the Ghana National Fire Service public affairs unit provided context from the discovery site.

He explained that individuals residing in proximity to the railway corridor were unable to furnish identification of the stranger now lying dead in their neighbourhood. None could recall seeing him before the floods or venture guesses as to his provenance or circumstances.

The corpse remained at the location pending the arrival of law enforcement personnel equipped with appropriate containment apparatus to transport the remains to a morgue facility where preservation and formal identification procedures would commence.

The broader landscape of Alajo bore the scars of the flooding’s violence. Automobiles sat submerged in water-filled depressions, their mechanical systems ruined and interiors destroyed beyond utility.

Residential structures and commercial premises suffered similar devastation, with family possessions and business inventory ruined by the surge.

Emergency responders continue their presence throughout affected precincts, tallying the destruction and attending to residents whose circumstances have been rendered precarious by the meteorological catastrophe.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Latest News news

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Related To This Article

President delivering a speech at a podium with microphones, wearing a yellow safety vest and sunglasses, with officials behind him and a presidential seal on the lectern.
Latest News
Monday’s rains among highest in several years — Mahama
Latest News
“Turn back now” — Presidency demands obedience to flood safety rules
Man delivering a speech at a podium with two microphones, gesturing with his right hand.
Latest News
Prez Mahama blames Accra flooding on climate shift, choked drains and lawlessness
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0