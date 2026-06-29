Ghana urges Canada to review Thomas Partey visa refusal

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has appealed to Canadian authorities to reconsider their decision to deny Black Stars vice-captain Thomas Partey a visa, saying the country should be allowed to compete with its strongest squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Partey has been unable to travel to Canada after immigration authorities refused him entry because of pending criminal charges in the United Kingdom. The midfielder denies all the allegations against him and has remained eligible to play in Ghana’s World Cup matches held in the United States.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Mr Adams described Canada’s decision as “high-handed” and expressed optimism that officials would reverse their position if Ghana returns to Canada for the knockout stages.

“We thought that the decision not to issue Thomas’ visa was a high-handed decision. We thought he could have been allowed to go in and partake,” he said.

He urged Canadian authorities to review the case should a fresh visa application be submitted.

“I believe that the Canadians should be able to review that decision and, when a fresh application is made, decide in favour of Thomas Partey so he can do what he does best,” Mr Adams added.

The visa issue has emerged as one of the biggest off-field stories surrounding Ghana’s World Cup campaign. Partey missed the Black Stars’ opening match against Panama in Toronto but has featured in fixtures played in the United States.

With Ghana progressing to the Round of 32, the prospect of playing matches in Canada has increased the urgency of resolving the matter.

Mr Adams said the government and football authorities would continue engaging with Canadian officials in the hope of securing the midfielder’s participation.

“We’ll do the best that we have to do. That’s the only thing that we can do,” he said.

He also appealed to Canada, one of the three host nations of the tournament, to consider Ghana’s position as a participating country.

“We appeal to the Canadians, in the spirit of their agreeing to host the World Cup, to know that we are also a participating country and we want the best to represent us.”

Mr Adams further noted that Partey has not been convicted of any offence and is expected to stand trial in the UK next year.

“On this occasion, where especially the person has not been found guilty, they will make a decision in favour of Thomas Partey to be issued with a visa to enable him to do what he does best,” he said.

Should Ghana advance further in the tournament and return to Canada, the outcome of Partey’s visa application could prove crucial to the Black Stars’ World Cup ambitions.