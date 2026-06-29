Black Stars still hungry to extend Ghana’s World Cup legacy despite Croatia defeat – Thomas-Asante

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante says the Black Stars remain determined to make the nation proud despite suffering a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, insisting the squad’s focus is firmly on keeping Ghana’s World Cup dream alive.

The Black Stars progressed to the Round of 32 as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams after finishing their Group L campaign with four points from three matches. They will now face Group K winners Colombia in Kansas City for a place in the last 16.

Despite the disappointment of losing their final group game, Thomas-Asante believes the defeat has done little to dent the confidence and ambition within the squad.

“Coming into the World Cup, there’s a lot of ambition, a lot of hopes and what we want to do as a collective and on an individual basis,” the Coventry City striker said.

“I think it all encompasses within each other that we want to be successful.”

The 27-year-old highlighted the quality, togetherness and hunger within the Black Stars camp, saying every player is driven by the desire to write another memorable chapter in Ghana’s football history.

“We’re glad that when we look around the dressing room, we see a lot of talent, a lot of ability and a lot of hunger to go and make a name for ourselves as a nation and to keep that legacy going,” he added.

Ghana reached the knockout stage after beating Panama, drawing with England and narrowly losing to Croatia, securing enough points to advance.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz has already urged his players to view the knockout rounds as the real beginning of their World Cup journey, stressing that qualifying from the group stage was only the first objective.

Thomas-Asante’s comments echo the confidence that continues to run through the Ghana camp as attention shifts to the crucial clash against Colombia.