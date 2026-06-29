Accra mayor orders VIP buses to vacate Kwame Nkrumah flyover over flood safety concerns

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has directed all drivers operating under the VIP transport service to immediately move their buses from beneath the Kwame Nkrumah Flyover to the ATTC yard as heavy flooding continues to affect parts of the capital.

The directive, issued on Monday, June 29, forms part of emergency measures aimed at protecting lives and ensuring unrestricted access for rescue and emergency personnel responding to flood-related incidents.

According to the Mayor, buses parked beneath the flyover pose a significant safety risk as rising floodwaters continue to threaten the area. He explained that relocating the vehicles will help prevent possible accidents while creating space for emergency operations.

The Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange remains among the worst-hit locations following hours of torrential rainfall that inundated major roads, disrupted traffic, and stranded commuters across sections of Accra.

Mr. Allotey urged all VIP transport operators to comply with the directive immediately and temporarily relocate their operations to the ATTC yard until conditions return to normal.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) said the relocation is part of a broader emergency response strategy to safeguard residents, reduce risks associated with flooding, and support the work of emergency agencies responding to distress calls throughout the metropolis.

Authorities have also advised motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution, avoid flooded roads where possible, and follow instructions from emergency officials as efforts continue to manage the impact of the flooding.