Accra mayor orders VIP buses to vacate Kwame Nkrumah flyover over flood safety concerns

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 29, 2026

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has directed all drivers operating under the VIP transport service to immediately move their buses from beneath the Kwame Nkrumah Flyover to the ATTC yard as heavy flooding continues to affect parts of the capital.

The directive, issued on Monday, June 29, forms part of emergency measures aimed at protecting lives and ensuring unrestricted access for rescue and emergency personnel responding to flood-related incidents.

According to the Mayor, buses parked beneath the flyover pose a significant safety risk as rising floodwaters continue to threaten the area. He explained that relocating the vehicles will help prevent possible accidents while creating space for emergency operations.

The Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange remains among the worst-hit locations following hours of torrential rainfall that inundated major roads, disrupted traffic, and stranded commuters across sections of Accra.

Mr. Allotey urged all VIP transport operators to comply with the directive immediately and temporarily relocate their operations to the ATTC yard until conditions return to normal.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) said the relocation is part of a broader emergency response strategy to safeguard residents, reduce risks associated with flooding, and support the work of emergency agencies responding to distress calls throughout the metropolis.

Authorities have also advised motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution, avoid flooded roads where possible, and follow instructions from emergency officials as efforts continue to manage the impact of the flooding.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Related To This Article

English Premier League
Man City appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager
Judge's wooden gavel with a gold band resting on a round sound block.
Latest News
Judicial Service issue safety alert as Judges, staff told to adjourn cases during flood crisis
news
Football’s steadfast custodian: Saban Quaye passes after years of silent struggle
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0