GMet alerts South Ghana to incoming rains

Ghana’s meteorological authorities are bracing the southern belt of the country for a day of unsettled weather, predicting that a succession of thunderstorms will sweep across the region throughout Monday with intermittent bursts of precipitation.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning advisory indicating that precipitation already battering coastal and interior sections is expected to persist with fluctuating force as the day advances.

Forecasters have also noted the emergence of mist and fog blankets settling over densely forested terrain and elevated topography.

A weather system that has been churning along the maritime frontier separating Togo and Benin is on a westward trajectory and is expected to bear down upon southern Ghana’s landscape, intensifying cloud accumulation and triggering electrical activity and rainfall as it advances inland.

“A weak to moderate rainstorm sighted along the coast of Togo-Benin is anticipated to propagate westward, bringing increased cloud cover and triggering thunderstorms with rain over southern Ghana from this morning into the afternoon hours,” the Agency stated.

Residents of the region have been placed on heightened alert.

Those navigating roadways are cautioned to reduce speed and increase following distance, given that rain cascades and fog banks will degrade visibility and create hazardous driving conditions.

Individuals residing in depression zones or areas prone to water accumulation are advised to remain vigilant for the possibility of flash flooding as the rainfall intensifies.