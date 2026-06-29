Man City appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager

Manchester City have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager.

Maresca has signed a three-year contract to succeed Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, and City will pay Chelsea more than £17m (€20m) in compensation as part of the deal.

The 46-year-old previously served as Guardiola’s assistant during Man City’s treble-winning season in 2023, having also led the club’s Elite Development Squad to the Premier League 2 title in his single season at the helm in 2020/21.

Speaking in an interview with the club after his appointment, Maresca said: “Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me.

“City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively.

“This will be my third spell here. I know this club, I know the demands and I know the expectations.

“The quality of the people who work here is what makes it so special, and I want to thank them for showing faith in my ability.

“I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City.”

Maresca, who departed Chelsea on New Year’s Day by mutual consent, has been out of work since leaving Stamford Bridge. He had three and a half years left on his contract.

He led the Blues to the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup titles during his one full season in charge, and left the club fifth in the Premier League table – five places above their final position of 10th.

Guardiola left the Etihad at the end of the 2025/26 season after 10 years in charge, during which time City won 17 major trophies. They missed out on the Premier League to Arsenal in 2025/26, meaning Guardiola failed to win a league title in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his managerial career.

Chelsea release explosive statement in response

At exactly the same time as Man City announced Maresca’s appointment, his former club Chelsea released a strongly worded statement explaining the reasoning behind his departure on New Year’s Day.

The statement also revealed he had paid the Blues out of his own pocket after a confidential settlement was reached, as well as the compensation paid by City as part of another confidential settlement between the two clubs.

Below is the statement in full:

“Chelsea FC appreciates the 2025/26 season was a hugely disappointing one for the club and its supporters. A major contributing factor was the disruption caused as a result of changes that the club was forced to make to the head coach position over the Christmas period.

“Due to recent developments, we consider that it is important to explain to our supporters what happened and why our former head coach left the club on 1 January 2026.

“In Autumn last year, the club was informed by our former head coach that there might be an opportunity for him to succeed Pep Guardiola at the end of the season. It became clear to us that it was his strong desire to succeed Guardiola and that he was fully committed to pursuing the opportunity, despite the fact he was under a long-term contract which he had no right to terminate.

“In December 2025, our head coach unexpectedly and abruptly resigned from his position. Obviously, we felt let down as we believed that his head and heart were focused on another club and another opportunity, despite having just arrived at Chelsea the year before.

“No club wants to change its head coach midway through a season. However, in light of his decision not to continue fulfilling his responsibilities through to the end of the season, the club was left with no choice but to protect our players, our supporters, and the badge and accept his resignation.

“In the circumstances and given the mutual respect between clubs, a confidential settlement has been reached with Manchester City, which includes the payment of compensation. A confidential settlement has also been reached with the former head coach under which he will pay compensation.

“Looking forward to next season, in Xabi Alonso, we have a manager who has an exceptional football mind and is a professional of the highest integrity. He has all the attributes to deliver the success the club’s supporters deserve and expect.”

Maresca then apologises on Instagram

In a post on Instagram, Maresca himself then directed an apology towards Chelsea:

“At the end of December 2025, I made the difficult decision to leave Chelsea.

“The decision was only mine. My resignation from Chelsea opened a path for me to join Manchester City, which is a club I knew very well. I am ecstatic that I have now joined Manchester City.

“I recognise that my departure from Chelsea in the middle of the season caused disruption for the club and I apologise for that. It was neither my intention nor my wish.

“I was treated well by everyone at Chelsea and together we achieved great success and memories that I will always treasure.

“I am grateful to the club, the owners and the fans for giving me the opportunity.”