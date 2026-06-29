Ghana’s counter-attack can hurt any team – Brandon Thomas Asante ahead of Colombia clash

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante believes the Black Stars have become one of the tournament’s most dangerous teams on the counter-attack, insisting opponents remain wary of their pace and attacking quality even when Ghana are forced onto the back foot.

The Coventry City striker made the remarks after Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final Group L match, a result that still saw the Black Stars progress to the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Thomas-Asante said Ghana’s tactical flexibility and attacking talent give the team confidence against any opponent.

“We know that there’s so much talent in the squad and we want to be able to impose that on our opposition,” he said.

“But saying that, even in the games where we might have been seen as more defensive, I think that there’s a lot of fear from other teams of what we do on the counter.”

The 27-year-old believes Ghana’s speed in transition has become a key weapon and one that opponents cannot afford to underestimate.

“So that’s not to be slept on because there is a very attacking threat, even in those defensive phases for the transition,” he added.

Ghana secured their place in the knockout stage after collecting four points from three group matches, following a victory over Panama, a draw against England and a narrow defeat by Croatia.

Despite the setback against the Croatians, Thomas-Asante revealed the Black Stars had entered the match determined to win rather than simply settle for qualification.

“The overall feeling was that we want to go and win the game and to make a statement to our fans at home that we want to make a new dawn of really going for it in tournaments and being that powerhouse that we know that we are.”

While disappointed with the result, the striker insisted belief remains high within the squad as they prepare for the next stage of the competition.

“We’re definitely disappointed that we didn’t win today, but we know we have that feeling inside to go and progress.”

Ghana now face a stern test against unbeaten Group K winners Colombia in Kansas City, with a place in the Round of 16 at stake. The Black Stars will hope their pace, discipline and counter-attacking threat can once again prove decisive as they seek to continue their World Cup journey.