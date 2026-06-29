Ghana ends World Cup ticket scheme after distributing nearly 3,000 tickets to Black Stars supporters

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has announced the end of the government’s World Cup ticket support scheme, confirming that 2,922 tickets were distributed to Ghanaian supporters for the Black Stars’ three group-stage matches.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said 948 tickets were allocated for Ghana’s opening match against Panama, while 1,000 were distributed for the fixture against England. A further 974 tickets were made available for the final group game against Croatia.

According to the ministry, the tickets were not sold commercially but formed part of a government-backed initiative aimed at supporting selected fans, recognised supporter groups, sponsors, stakeholders and members of the Ghanaian diaspora attending the tournament.

The distribution process was coordinated through Ghana’s diplomatic missions in Canada and the United States. The missions worked with recognised Ghanaian associations and community groups to compile beneficiary lists before tickets were issued electronically through FIFA’s mobile ticketing platform.

The ministry acknowledged that demand significantly exceeded the number of tickets available, leaving many supporters unable to secure access.

“We fully understand the disappointment of supporters who could not be accommodated within the limited allocation,” the statement said.

With the Black Stars progressing to the Round of 32 after a successful group-stage campaign, the ministry clarified that there will be no government-supported ticket allocation for the knockout stages.

Ghana will face Colombia, winners of Group K, at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday, 4 July. Supporters wishing to attend the match have been advised to purchase tickets directly through FIFA’s official ticketing platform or accredited ticketing agencies.

The ministry also announced that a full list of beneficiaries under the government ticket support scheme will be published once an appropriate format for its release has been agreed.

It thanked Ghana’s diplomatic missions, recognised associations, supporter groups and other stakeholders for their role in coordinating the distribution process.

The statement concluded with a call on Ghanaians at home and abroad to continue supporting the Black Stars with unity, discipline and national pride as the team continues its World Cup campaign.