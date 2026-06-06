Black Stars to play Honduras in a final pre-World Cup friendly

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 6, 2026

Ghana Black Stars will complete their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Honduras on 9 June, in what will be their final test before the tournament begins.

The match replaces a previously proposed fixture against Jamaica, which was scheduled for 10 June but was never finalised.

The Black Stars head into the encounter looking to build momentum after a 1-1 draw with Wales at Cardiff City Stadium, a performance that offered encouraging signs as the squad continues to fine-tune its readiness for football’s biggest stage.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to use the Honduras clash to assess his final options before the team travels to Toronto to begin its World Cup campaign.

Ghana are making their fifth appearance at the tournament and face a formidable challenge in Group L, where they have been drawn alongside Panama, England and Croatia, a group many observers regard as one of the toughest in the competition.

The West Africans will open their campaign against Panama at BMO Field on 17 June before facing England at Gillette Stadium on 23 June. Their final group-stage match will be against Croatia on 27 June.

The Black Stars are aiming to reach the knockout stage for the first time since their memorable run to the quarter-finals in 2010. Since then, Ghana have failed to progress beyond the group phase, exiting early in both 2014 and 2022.

With the World Cup now just days away, the meeting with Honduras offers one final opportunity for Queiroz and his players to sharpen their preparations and make a statement ahead of a demanding group-stage challenge.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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