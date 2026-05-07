Mahama, UAE President discuss energy partnership and investment opportunities

Two men in traditional attire sit in armchairs during a formal meeting, with Ghana and UAE flags behind them.
By Prince Antwi May 7, 2026

President John Dramani Mahama and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation in the energy sector, with talks focusing on potential UAE investments in oil and gas storage infrastructure in Ghana.

The two leaders met on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates 2026 held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

During the discussions, both sides explored opportunities to deepen bilateral relations through trade, investment, renewable energy, innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence.

Energy cooperation featured prominently, with the leaders highlighting the importance of diversifying energy portfolios beyond traditional fossil fuels.

They examined strategies to strengthen energy security, including transitioning toward Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and expanding solar energy projects to reduce dependence on crude oil.

President Mahama and Sheikh Mohamed also discussed ongoing tensions in the Middle East, acknowledging the UAE’s strategic position in the region.

Both leaders expressed hope for a peaceful resolution to the tensions involving the United States and Iran, noting that stability would allow greater global focus on sustainable development and technological advancement.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the longstanding relationship between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed described Ghana as a “peaceful partner” and a “stable democracy,” while highlighting the country’s growing investment potential and opportunities for stronger economic collaboration.

The two leaders expressed optimism that the renewed partnership would yield tangible benefits in trade, investment, and sustainable energy development for both countries.

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