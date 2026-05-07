Ghanaian Midfielder Emmanuel Asante Junior seals move to Finnish side SJK Seinajoki

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Asante Junior has completed a move to Finnish top-flight club SJK Seinajoki on a two-year contract, with the option to extend for an additional year.

The promising midfielder joins the Finnish outfit from Ghanaian side Rumark Football Academy, marking a significant step in his young career as he begins his European journey.

Asante Junior is regarded as an energetic and technically gifted midfielder, and his move is seen as another example of Ghana’s growing reputation for producing talented footballers capable of competing on the international stage.

At SJK Seinajoki, the teenager will reunite with fellow Ghanaians Salim Yussif and Saibu Yakubu, adding to the club’s increasing Ghanaian presence.

The Finnish club is expected to officially unveil the midfielder ahead of the upcoming season as preparations continue for domestic and European competitions.