Mercy Johnson’s surprise gesture leaves Regina Daniels in tears

A touching display of friendship and mentorship has captured the hearts of Nollywood fans after veteran actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie surprised actress Regina Daniels with a truckload of gifts for her newly acquired home in Abuja.

The emotional moment unfolded on July 8, 2026, when a black pickup truck filled with branded gift boxes arrived at Regina Daniels’ residence, leaving the young actress visibly overwhelmed.

A video shared on her Instagram page showed Regina breaking down in tears as she called Mercy Johnson to express her heartfelt gratitude.

According to Regina Daniels, she had only mentioned to Mercy Johnson that she needed a television for her new home. However, the veteran actress decided to go far beyond the simple request by sending an entire truck filled with gifts, demonstrating the close bond that has existed between them over the years.

The generous gesture immediately sparked admiration across social media, with many fans describing it as a true example of genuine friendship, mentorship and unconditional love within Nigeria’s film industry.

In the emotional video, Regina Daniels could be seen jumping with excitement after seeing the delivery before reaching for her phone to call Mercy Johnson. As she spoke with the award-winning actress, she became emotional, dropped to her knees and repeatedly referred to Mercy Johnson as “Mummy” while thanking her for the unexpected surprise.

Sharing the experience with her followers on Instagram, Regina explained that she had only requested a television but was astonished when Mercy Johnson exceeded her expectations.

“Everyone!!! Permit me to show off how spoilt I am. Short story: So I told my mama Mercy Johnson that I want a TV for my new home in Abuja. And as always, mama went the extra mile to put a smile on my face. Kaiii!! My Queen! I love you. May I never be a part of anything that will cause you pain,” she wrote.

She continued by expressing how deeply she values the veteran actress, describing her as both a mother figure and a legend whose generosity she could never fully repay.

“Omo! Mummy, I’m tired of shouting I love you, but that seems to be the only words my heart speaks. Thank you, my legend.”

Mercy Johnson also responded publicly beneath the post with a brief but affectionate message, simply replying, “Love you,” accompanied by emojis, further highlighting the close relationship the two actresses have built over the years.

Their relationship has long extended beyond the movie industry. Regina Daniels has repeatedly spoken about the important role Mercy Johnson has played in her personal and professional life, often referring to the veteran actress as a mentor and mother figure who has consistently guided and supported her throughout her career.

Mercy Johnson, one of Nollywood’s most celebrated actresses, has earned widespread respect over the years not only for her acting talent but also for mentoring younger actors and actresses entering the industry.

Regina Daniels has frequently acknowledged that mentorship, making the latest act of generosity another chapter in their enduring relationship.

The touching exchange quickly went viral, attracting thousands of reactions from fans and fellow celebrities who praised Mercy Johnson for her kindness and applauded Regina Daniels for publicly appreciating the veteran actress.

Many social media users described the gesture as evidence that genuine relationships still exist within the entertainment industry, while others commended Mercy Johnson for consistently supporting younger colleagues without seeking public recognition.