Mission accomplished – Vision FC President after Premier League relegation survival

Group of 11 young soccer players in blue uniforms with yellow socks posing for a team photo on a sunny grass field.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 25, 2026

President of Vision FC, Michael Osekere, has paid tribute to the club’s players, technical team and supporters after the side successfully secured their place in the Ghana Premier League following a difficult campaign.

Vision FC ended the 2025/26 season strongly, producing a series of determined performances to avoid relegation and finish 11th on the league table with 47 points.

The decisive moment came on the final day of the season when the “Eewo Keke” side delivered an emphatic 3-0 victory over Aduana FC, sealing their survival in convincing fashion.

In an emotional message released after the campaign, Osekere praised the resilience and unity shown by everyone connected to the club during what he described as a challenging season.

“Mission accomplished. What many people thought was impossible, this group made possible through hard work, unity, sacrifice and belief,” he said.

The Vision FC president acknowledged the difficult moments the club endured but insisted the team’s strong finish reflected the fighting spirit within the squad.

“I want to sincerely thank every player, coach, staff member and supporter who stood with Vision FC through the difficult moments. We fought together, suffered together and finished strongly together,” he added.

Osekere also urged the club to see this season’s achievement as a stepping stone toward greater ambitions in the future.

“This is not the end. This is the beginning of something greater. Hold your heads high. You made the club proud,” he concluded.

Vision FC’s survival has drawn praise from supporters and football followers across Ghana, with many applauding the club’s determination to overcome adversity and preserve their top-flight status.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Accra Hearts of Oak Archives Asante Kotoko Football Ghana Premier League Latest News Sports

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Latest News
    Court grants GH¢1 million bail to woman arrested over alleged threats against President Mahama
    crime
    Police arrest key suspects in murder of Abamba queenmother
    Archives
    Africa’s Golden Age: Celebrating a continent of champions
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31