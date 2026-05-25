Mission accomplished – Vision FC President after Premier League relegation survival

President of Vision FC, Michael Osekere, has paid tribute to the club’s players, technical team and supporters after the side successfully secured their place in the Ghana Premier League following a difficult campaign.

Vision FC ended the 2025/26 season strongly, producing a series of determined performances to avoid relegation and finish 11th on the league table with 47 points.

The decisive moment came on the final day of the season when the “Eewo Keke” side delivered an emphatic 3-0 victory over Aduana FC, sealing their survival in convincing fashion.

In an emotional message released after the campaign, Osekere praised the resilience and unity shown by everyone connected to the club during what he described as a challenging season.

“Mission accomplished. What many people thought was impossible, this group made possible through hard work, unity, sacrifice and belief,” he said.

The Vision FC president acknowledged the difficult moments the club endured but insisted the team’s strong finish reflected the fighting spirit within the squad.

“I want to sincerely thank every player, coach, staff member and supporter who stood with Vision FC through the difficult moments. We fought together, suffered together and finished strongly together,” he added.

Osekere also urged the club to see this season’s achievement as a stepping stone toward greater ambitions in the future.

“This is not the end. This is the beginning of something greater. Hold your heads high. You made the club proud,” he concluded.

Vision FC’s survival has drawn praise from supporters and football followers across Ghana, with many applauding the club’s determination to overcome adversity and preserve their top-flight status.