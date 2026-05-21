Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola Announce First Pregnancy in Joyful Social Media Reveal

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 21, 2026

Celebrity couple Mr Eazi and Temiloluwa Ajibade, popularly known as Temi Otedola, are expecting their first child together, sending waves of excitement across social media with a beautifully crafted pregnancy announcement.

The couple shared a series of stunning maternity photographs that quickly captured attention online, with Temi accompanying the reveal with a deeply personal caption drawn from the Book of Jeremiah: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, Before you were born I set you apart.”

The expectant mother was pictured cradling her baby bump, dressed in a chic custom-made two-piece linen ensemble that complemented the intimate yet stylish feel of the shoot. The couple’s affectionate poses radiated joy and anticipation as they prepare to welcome their first child.

The announcement comes just over a year after the pair exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on May 9, 2025 — a date chosen with deep personal meaning, as it coincided with the birthday of Mr Eazi’s late mother, making the occasion a quiet but touching tribute to her memory.

Fans and well-wishers have since flooded their social media pages with congratulatory messages, celebrating the next chapter in the journey of one of the entertainment industry’s most admired couples.

The pregnancy reveal holds added significance given that both Mr Eazi and Temi have been intentional about guarding their private lives despite their prominent public profiles, making the announcement feel all the more special to the many who have followed and supported them over the years.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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