Musician Krymi is bereaved as he announces loss in heartfelt social media tribute

Ghanaian musician Krymi has shared the painful news of his mother’s passing, expressing his grief in a heartfelt post on social media that has moved many of his followers and colleagues.

The singer described the loss as a devastating turn that transformed what had been one of his happiest moments into one of profound sorrow.

“One of the happiest days of my life became one of the saddest days of my life!! Oh Mom… why?” he wrote, capturing the raw emotion of sudden grief in just a few words.

To accompany his tribute, Krymi shared Celine Dion’s moving track “The Saddest Words,” a musical choice that spoke volumes about the depth of his pain and added an emotional dimension to his message.

The post quickly drew an outpouring of condolences from fans, fellow musicians, and industry figures, all rallying around the artist during what is undoubtedly one of the most difficult periods of his life.