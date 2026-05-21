Three dead, including four-month-old baby, in multi-vehicle crash on Kasoa-Winneba highway

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 21, 2026

Three people have lost their lives, among them a four-month-old infant, following a devastating multi-vehicle collision at Buduatta Junction on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway in the Central Region.

The accident involved three vehicles — a private car with registration number DV 9546, a fuel tanker bearing registration number GN 4328-15, and a tipper truck registered GT 9026-26.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the private car, who was travelling in the direction of Kasoa from Winneba, lost control of the vehicle after a pickup truck allegedly executed a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre.

The private car veered into the path of the oncoming fuel tanker, resulting in a head-on collision. The tipper truck, which was travelling behind the tanker, was unable to stop in time and ploughed into the tanker’s rear.

Interior of a rusted, crushed metal container filled with debris and scraps, conveying a scene of decay and abandonment.

 

The driver of the private car and a female passenger died instantly at the scene. A four-month-old baby who had been on board was rushed to St. Gregory Catholic Hospital in Buduburam, where the infant was later pronounced dead.

In a separate but related incident at the same location, a mini-truck driver suffered severe injuries to both legs after a container being transported on another truck reportedly fell onto his vehicle.

Eyewitnesses attributed the incident to the poor condition of the road surface and what they described as inadequate fastening of the container on the truck.

Rescue teams responded swiftly to both incidents. Investigations into the circumstances of the crashes are expected to be conducted by the appropriate authorities.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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