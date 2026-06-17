MTN Ghana slashes fibre broadband costs in price cut negotiated by Communications Ministry

Internet users in Ghana are set to feel immediate relief at their monthly broadband bills, following a dramatic overhaul of MTN Ghana’s pricing structure that Communications Minister Sam George unveiled on social media Wednesday.

The cuts represent some of the most aggressive reductions in fibre connectivity charges the country has witnessed in recent memory, emerging from sustained pressure by government on the telecommunications giant to bring speeds within reach of ordinary Ghanaians.

The transformation is striking. A consumer who was forking out GH¢987 monthly for unlimited 100 Mbps service can now access the same speeds for GH¢299 — a reduction of roughly 70 percent. Those requiring faster lanes will find similarly attractive options: unlimited service at 300 Mbps is now available for GH¢444 per month, while the 500 Mbps tier has been priced at GH¢999.

“Effective today, fibre broadband prices have crashed,” the Minister announced, signalling that public pressure had finally yielded tangible results.

The negotiation itself was framed as a simple equation: citizens had spoken, government had listened and engaged, and MTN had heeded the call. In his statement, George extended formal recognition to MTN’s leadership and workforce for moving on the request.

“I want to express my gratitude to the management and staff of MTN who have heeded our call for more affordable, stable and reliable fibre broadband,” he said.

The Ministry signalled this victory would not be its last, pledging to remain actively engaged with other telecom operators with the goal of pushing the entire sector toward greater affordability and service excellence.

The impact of the price correction ripples across multiple constituencies — households tired of unsustainable monthly charges, small businesses for whom bandwidth costs have eaten into margins, digital content creators dependent on steady uploads, and the swelling army of remote workers for whom stable connectivity is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

MTN Ghana has not yet released its own formal statement detailing the revised offerings.