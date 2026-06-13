NAB Consulting announces completion of €250m structured finance facility for Niger

NAB Consulting announces the successful completion of a EUR 250 million structured finance facility for the Republic of Niger.

Co-arranged with Coris Bank Niger, the funding was provided by the African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank.

Granted to the Republic of Niger through the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the financing forms part of the Government’s economic recovery programme.

It is intended to provide strategic resources for priority initiatives aligned with national development objectives and designed to strengthen the country’s economic resilience, including agriculture, energy, healthcare, infrastructure and the productive economy, with particular emphasis on small and medium-sized enterprises and industries.

“The completion of this EUR 250 million facility represents an important milestone in the mobilisation of resources for Niger’s economic recovery programme. It reflects the State’s ability to work with credible financial partners in order to advance strategic development priorities within a structured framework aligned with national objectives,” said Dr Maman Laouali Abdou Rafa, Minister of Economy and Finance.

Within this framework, NAB Consulting played a central role in the design and execution of the transaction. The firm contributed to the financial architecture, coordinated discussions among key stakeholders, refined the financing approach and supported the negotiations that led to Afreximbank’s approval and the subsequent completion of the facility.

The transaction is supported by a structure based on eligible export revenue flows, to be assigned and secured in favour of Afreximbank. This mechanism was designed to enhance the credit quality of the financing, strengthen its bankability and provide the lender with appropriate comfort through clear visibility over identified repayment sources. It also demonstrates how structured finance can align sovereign funding requirements with the risk-management expectations of international financial institutions.

More broadly, the completion of this facility highlights the growing relevance of structured finance solutions for African sovereigns seeking to mobilise substantial resources for priority development programmes. It also underlines the importance of credible repayment sources, appropriate security mechanisms, disciplined transaction execution and effective stakeholder coordination in delivering complex financing operations.

It’s important to note that NAB Consulting has built a significant track record in financing transactions across Africa. Over the past three years, the firm has originated or arranged 29 transactions, either completed or approaching completion, with a value of approximately EUR 2.93 billion. These mandates cut accross several African markets, including Niger, Guinea, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Burundi, Mauritania, Cameroon and Sierra Leone.

The firm’s experience covers a broad range of financial instruments and transaction types, including trade finance facilities, term loans, credit lines, public receivables discounting arrangements, guarantees, swaps and financings linked to infrastructure, energy, road construction, petroleum products, SMEs, agro-industry and priority public-sector projects.

Among the notable transactions supported by NAB Consulting are TECMON Energy in Burkina Faso, for a facility dedicated to the importation of spare parts and critical equipment under an electricity maintenance contract; Trade Oil in Côte d’Ivoire, for the financing of petroleum product imports through guarantees and letters of credit; GUITER SA in Guinea, on a receivables discounting transaction backed by accepted receivables for road works; and the Bank of the Republic of Burundi, on a swap transaction designed to reinforce local-currency liquidity and facilitate trade-related operations.

Taken together, these references demonstrate NAB Consulting’s ability to advise on diversified and technically demanding mandates. They also reflect the firm’s capacity to combine financial structuring expertise, deep knowledge of African markets, a strong understanding of lender requirements and the ability to design security and risk-mitigation mechanisms adapted to the economic realities of African sovereigns, banks and corporates.

“This transaction marks an important step in the ability of African sovereigns to mobilise structured finance on the basis of credible security mechanisms. NAB Consulting contributed to the design of a financial architecture backed by identified export revenue flows, thereby strengthening the bankability of the transaction and enabling the mobilisation of a EUR 250 million facility for the Republic of Niger,” said Dr Ismaila Kamara, President of NAB Consulting.

About NAB Consulting



NAB Consulting is a financial advisory firm specialising in the origination, structuring, mobilisation and execution of financing transactions across Africa. Founded and led by Dr Ismaila Kamara, an international finance expert with more than 26 years of experience in originating and structuring financing transactions, including in collaboration with Afreximbank and other leading financial institutions, NAB Consulting advises sovereigns, African banks, corporates and economic operators involved in development-oriented projects.

The firm assists clients throughout the financing lifecycle, from the preparation of funding packages and the design of appropriate financial structures to the identification of suitable instruments, coordination with financial institutions, and transaction follow-up through approval, documentation and financial close.

Through this integrated approach, NAB Consulting helps clients convert financing needs into bankable and executable transactions. Its advisory model is grounded in a strong understanding of African market dynamics, lender expectations, sovereign and corporate funding requirements, and the practical conditions required to structure, secure and complete complex financing transactions.