Nations FC to play CAF Confederation Cup next season after winning MTN FA Cup

Nations FC have booked a place in the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup after winning their first-ever FA Cup title in dramatic fashion, defeating Dreams FC 5-4 on penalties in Sunday’s final at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon.

The Abrankese-based side emerged victorious after a fiercely contested encounter ended 1-1 following regulation time, with the winner ultimately decided in a tense penalty shootout.

Nations FC took the lead in the 31st minute through Joseph Effah, sparking celebrations among their supporters. However, their advantage was short-lived as Dreams FC responded quickly, with Abdul Razak Salifu finding the equaliser to bring his side back into the contest.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the second half but were unable to break the deadlock, sending the match to penalties.

With the pressure at its highest, Nations FC showed remarkable composure from the spot, converting their chances to seal a 5-4 shootout victory and spark jubilant scenes among players, officials and fans.

The triumph marks a landmark moment in the club’s history, delivering the first major trophy since their formation and securing a maiden appearance in continental football.

The achievement is particularly significant given the club’s difficult domestic campaign, which ended in relegation from the Ghana Premier League. The FA Cup success now offers Nations FC a chance to shift focus towards representing Ghana in Africa while also targeting an immediate return to the top flight.

For Dreams FC, the defeat brings disappointment after an impressive cup run, denying them the opportunity to lift the trophy for a second time following their historic maiden triumph in 2023.

As Nations FC celebrate a breakthrough moment, attention will soon turn to preparations for their first-ever CAF Confederation Cup campaign, a new chapter that promises to test the ambitions of the emerging Ghanaian club on the continental stage.