Yul Edochie sparks debate with claim that men who forgive cheating partners are weak

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 1, 2026

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has ignited a fresh wave of debate online after making candid and controversial remarks about infidelity and forgiveness during an appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast.

The 44-year-old actor held nothing back in sharing his views on relationships and loyalty, arguing that men who choose to forgive unfaithful partners are displaying weakness rather than strength.

“So, there is nothing like forgiveness when it comes to cheating. If you do, you are a weak man,” he stated bluntly.

Central to his argument was the claim that infidelity in women signals a deeper emotional disconnection from the relationship, suggesting that physical unfaithfulness is merely the visible symptom of an emotional departure that has already taken place.

“I tell you, once a woman begins to cheat, she has checked out emotionally and psychologically,” he said, adding that men who struggle to secure commitment from partners are often simply with women who are not genuinely invested in them.

Without naming names, Edochie also referenced a recent viral controversy involving an alleged affair between a married woman and a younger man, using it to illustrate his point about where a woman’s true emotional loyalties lie when she is unfaithful.

The actor rounded off his remarks with broader relationship advice for men, urging them to establish firm boundaries, avoid emotional dependency, and resist what he described as the trap of excessive devotion to women who do not reciprocate genuine love.

“Don’t be a fool because of a woman. If you simp for women, you can’t get a real woman. You must set boundaries. Women don’t love weak men,” he said.

The remarks have drawn a wide range of reactions online, with some agreeing with his perspective while others have pushed back against what they describe as an oversimplified and one-sided view of relationships and forgiveness.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Entertainment news

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Entrance arch of Kumasi Academy with blue columns and gate, crest above, and trees beyond.
    Education
    Kumasi Academy WASSCE Students Arrested After Threatening to Burn School Over “Quarantine” Treatment
    crime
    “They Handcuffed Me for 12 Hours and Found Nothing” — Abutrica Gives Full Account of Dramatic Arrest
    news
    Zanetor Rawlings to Enjoy Full Ministerial Perks Across Africa as Pan-African Parliament Vice President — Bagbin
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31