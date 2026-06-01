Breman Traditional Council to Launch 2026 Odwira Festival on June 7

The Breman Traditional Council together with the Afahye Planning Committee will officially launch the 2026 Breman Odwira Festival on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the Omanhen’s Palace in Breman Asikuma.

The launch is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM and is expected to bring together traditional leaders, opinion leaders, invited guests, media personalities, corporate institutions and members of the Breman community.

The event forms part of preparations toward this year’s Odwira Festival, which is expected to celebrate the rich culture, heritage and development of Bremanman.

The Paramount Chief of the Breman Traditional Area, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, who also serves as President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, is expected to lead the traditional council during the launch ceremony.

The planning committee says this year’s festival will place strong emphasis on unity, cultural identity, youth involvement, development and strategic partnerships aimed at projecting Bremanman to a wider audience.

As part of preparations ahead of the launch, members of the committee and traditional leaders have already begun engaging key stakeholders and media organisations to support publicity and coverage for the festival.

Media personality Kobby Stonne, who has officially joined the planning committee as part of the media and communication team, is expected to help strengthen publicity, media partnerships and strategic communication for the festival.

The committee is hopeful that the 2026 edition of the Breman Odwira Festival will attract massive patronage and further promote the cultural values and developmental vision of the Breman Traditional Area.

The Breman Traditional Council has therefore invited the general public, indigenes of Bremanman and all stakeholders to support and participate in the launch ceremony ahead of the main festival activities later this year.