Mahama signals tough action against officials linked to audit infractions

President John Dramani Mahama has indicated that public officials found responsible for financial irregularities uncovered in state audits will face legal consequences, including the recovery of misused funds and possible criminal prosecution.

Addressing members of the Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom during a town hall engagement on May 31, the President expressed concern over the persistent losses recorded through poor financial management within public institutions.

He noted that annual audit findings continue to reveal significant amounts of public money lost through questionable expenditures, unapproved transactions, and other forms of financial misconduct, placing a heavy burden on the country’s resources.

To address the situation, Mahama revealed that specialised audit courts have been established to handle cases arising from the Auditor-General’s reports.

The initiative, he explained, is intended to move beyond routine parliamentary discussions and ensure that individuals held responsible for financial breaches are subjected to appropriate legal scrutiny.

According to the President, government agencies responsible for accountability and law enforcement will collaborate to identify persons cited in audit findings and pursue the recovery of public funds where necessary.

He stressed that those found culpable would be required to repay the state for any losses attributed to their actions. In cases where offences warrant criminal sanctions, prosecution will follow through the designated courts.

Mahama said the measures form part of a broader effort to strengthen transparency, enforce financial discipline across public institutions, and restore confidence in the management of state resources.

The President maintained that safeguarding public funds remains a key priority of his administration and that stronger accountability mechanisms are necessary to deter future abuses within the public sector.