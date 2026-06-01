Police arrest 13 drivers for illegal use of sirens and emergency lights on Kasoa-Winneba highway

Roadside vehicle inspection collage: people examine the engine of a black SUV while an officer directs traffic and a blue bus is nearby.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 1, 2026

Thirteen drivers have been arrested during a targeted enforcement exercise on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway for equipping their vehicles with sirens and emergency lights without the required authorisation.

The operation was carried out on May 30, 2026, at Budumburam by the Central East Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department as part of ongoing efforts to enforce road traffic regulations and instil discipline among motorists on one of the region’s busiest corridors.

Officers from the MTTD Task Force found the drivers in violation of Regulations 65 and 74 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180), which strictly govern the use of warning devices and emergency equipment on vehicles.

The unauthorised sirens and emergency lights were removed from the vehicles on the spot.

The offenders were educated on the relevant provisions of the law before being processed accordingly. Each driver was issued a warning letter and cautioned against repeating the offence.

Police noted that the use of sirens and emergency lights is legally restricted to authorised emergency and security services as well as approved state institutions, and that their unauthorised use by private motorists poses significant safety risks to other road users and undermines traffic management efforts.

The Central East Regional Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to sustained enforcement of road traffic laws, describing the exercise as part of a broader crackdown on traffic offences aimed at improving compliance and road safety across the region.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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