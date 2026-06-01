Ahiagbah accuses NDC of backtracking on anti-LGBTQ+ bill commitments

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 1, 2026

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has intensified its criticism of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the administration of abandoning key promises made to Ghanaians regarding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values legislation.

Speaking through a social media statement, NPP Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah argued that the NDC had consistently presented itself as a firm supporter of the legislation while in opposition, earning the confidence of religious groups, traditional leaders, and citizens who viewed the bill as a reflection of Ghanaian cultural and moral values.

According to him, the party’s current handling of the legislation stands in sharp contrast to the position it championed before the 2024 general election.

He maintained that NDC lawmakers unanimously endorsed the bill during the previous Parliament and publicly pushed for its immediate approval.

Ahiagbah claimed that recent changes introduced to the legislation have significantly altered its original intent. He alleged that several amendments have softened provisions that supporters considered essential, weakening the bill’s overall impact.

The NPP official described the development as a breach of trust, arguing that voters who supported the NDC based on its stated commitment to the legislation now have reason to question the party’s consistency.

He further contended that political leaders should be held accountable for promises made before elections, insisting that policy positions should not change once power is secured.

Using the controversy to rally support for the opposition, Ahiagbah called on Ghanaians to back the NPP and its 2028 presidential candidate, saying the party remains committed to protecting the country’s values while providing what he described as principled leadership.

His remarks come after Parliament approved the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, with amendments that exclude certain professional groups, including journalists, lawyers, and some healthcare practitioners, from sanctions contained in the legislation. The bill is currently awaiting presidential approval before it can become law.

 

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Latest News news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Archives
    When next season comes we see – Nations FC captain Simpson on future after historic FA Cup win
    Entertainment
    Emotional one-week observance held for late actress Beverly Afaglo
    Business
    Mahama announces return of local crude refining as TOR prepares for June Production
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31