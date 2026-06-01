Ahiagbah accuses NDC of backtracking on anti-LGBTQ+ bill commitments

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has intensified its criticism of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the administration of abandoning key promises made to Ghanaians regarding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values legislation.

Speaking through a social media statement, NPP Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah argued that the NDC had consistently presented itself as a firm supporter of the legislation while in opposition, earning the confidence of religious groups, traditional leaders, and citizens who viewed the bill as a reflection of Ghanaian cultural and moral values.

According to him, the party’s current handling of the legislation stands in sharp contrast to the position it championed before the 2024 general election.

He maintained that NDC lawmakers unanimously endorsed the bill during the previous Parliament and publicly pushed for its immediate approval.

Ahiagbah claimed that recent changes introduced to the legislation have significantly altered its original intent. He alleged that several amendments have softened provisions that supporters considered essential, weakening the bill’s overall impact.

The NPP official described the development as a breach of trust, arguing that voters who supported the NDC based on its stated commitment to the legislation now have reason to question the party’s consistency.

He further contended that political leaders should be held accountable for promises made before elections, insisting that policy positions should not change once power is secured.

Using the controversy to rally support for the opposition, Ahiagbah called on Ghanaians to back the NPP and its 2028 presidential candidate, saying the party remains committed to protecting the country’s values while providing what he described as principled leadership.

His remarks come after Parliament approved the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, with amendments that exclude certain professional groups, including journalists, lawyers, and some healthcare practitioners, from sanctions contained in the legislation. The bill is currently awaiting presidential approval before it can become law.