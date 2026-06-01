MTN FA Cup Glory was Nations FC’s redemption – Frimpong Manso

Nations FC head coach Stephen Frimpong Manso says his side’s MTN FA Cup triumph was driven by a determination to make amends for the disappointment of relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

The Abrankese-based club secured their first-ever FA Cup title after defeating Dreams FC 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the final, earning a place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

But for Frimpong Manso, the victory was about more than silverware.

“We needed to compensate the management and also our fans,” he said after the match.

The coach revealed that the pain of relegation had fuelled the team’s desire to end the season on a high, with players fully aware of what was at stake.

“They were all determined to play for this game. We had to win this game; other than that, it would have been very bad for us,” he added.

Despite the difficult campaign, Frimpong Manso expressed pride in adding the FA Cup to his achievements, describing the moment as a rewarding one for both himself and the club.

“It is a great feeling. For me, it is very good. It doesn’t matter what has happened,” he said.

The FA Cup success provides Nations FC with a chance to rebuild after relegation, while offering supporters a memorable achievement to celebrate. It also secures the club’s first appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup, opening a new chapter in its history.