NDC top gun fingered in Chinese takeover of Bondae mining concession

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By Nana Prekoh Eric June 22, 2026

A fresh controversy has erupted within Ghana’s mining sector following allegations that a former National officer of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), led a group of Chinese nationals and men suspected to be military personnel in an attempt to seize control of a disputed mining concession at Bondae in the Western Region.

The incident, which reportedly unfolded over the weekend, has intensified concerns about the growing tension surrounding mining concessions and the need for strict adherence to legal processes in resolving disputes within the extractive industry.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the disputed concession is currently the subject of ongoing litigation before the Sekondi High Court after Long Shine Mining Ghana Limited challenged the termination of a contractual arrangement linked to the site.

The court case remains unresolved, with the legality of the contract termination yet to be determined through judicial proceedings.

Despite the pending litigation, allegations have emerged that attempts were made to take physical control of the concession before the court had the opportunity to rule on the matter.

Sources claim that an initial effort to gain access to the concession through force was unsuccessful, resulting in heightened tensions among stakeholders operating at the site.

The situation reportedly escalated when the NDC chieftain allegedly arrived at the concession accompanied by individuals believed to include foreign nationals and men dressed in green uniforms.

According to accounts from persons familiar with events at the site, the group allegedly sought to assume control of mining operations on behalf of the Chinese interests.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and the NDC man has not publicly responded to the claims.

The Chinese nationals with their NDC collaborator

Insiders contend that the developments created a volatile atmosphere that risked triggering a serious confrontation between rival groups claiming interests in the concession.

It is alleged that the intervention of officers from the Western Regional Police Command helped prevent the situation from deteriorating into violence.

Police are said to have maintained order while tensions remained high at the concession.

Further allegations suggest that efforts were subsequently made to secure the involvement of regional security and administrative authorities in support of attempts to take control of the site.

However, sources indicate that concerns over the pending court proceedings complicated any effort to alter the status quo at the concession.

The incident has drawn attention because it comes at a time when the government is intensifying efforts to restore order within the mining industry and combat illegal mining activities, particularly in the Western and Western North Regions.

In recent months, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, together with the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and security agencies, has undertaken several operations aimed at removing illegal miners from forest reserves, water bodies and mining concessions.

Authorities have repeatedly stressed the need for lawful mining practices and respect for regulatory procedures governing mineral resource exploitation.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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