NDC top gun fingered in Chinese takeover of Bondae mining concession

A fresh controversy has erupted within Ghana’s mining sector following allegations that a former National officer of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), led a group of Chinese nationals and men suspected to be military personnel in an attempt to seize control of a disputed mining concession at Bondae in the Western Region.

The incident, which reportedly unfolded over the weekend, has intensified concerns about the growing tension surrounding mining concessions and the need for strict adherence to legal processes in resolving disputes within the extractive industry.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the disputed concession is currently the subject of ongoing litigation before the Sekondi High Court after Long Shine Mining Ghana Limited challenged the termination of a contractual arrangement linked to the site.

The court case remains unresolved, with the legality of the contract termination yet to be determined through judicial proceedings.

Despite the pending litigation, allegations have emerged that attempts were made to take physical control of the concession before the court had the opportunity to rule on the matter.

Sources claim that an initial effort to gain access to the concession through force was unsuccessful, resulting in heightened tensions among stakeholders operating at the site.

The situation reportedly escalated when the NDC chieftain allegedly arrived at the concession accompanied by individuals believed to include foreign nationals and men dressed in green uniforms.

According to accounts from persons familiar with events at the site, the group allegedly sought to assume control of mining operations on behalf of the Chinese interests.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and the NDC man has not publicly responded to the claims.