New investment law to establish one-stop shop for businesses – GIPC CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Simon Madjie, has announced that Ghana’s new investment legislation will introduce a one-stop shop aimed at simplifying business processes and reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Speaking at the 2026 Ghana-European Union Partnership Dialogue in Accra, Mr Madjie revealed that the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) Bill has been passed by Parliament and is currently undergoing legal review before receiving presidential assent.

According to him, once the Bill is signed into law, it will become a key component of Ghana’s investment framework, helping to create a more efficient and investor-friendly business environment.

“Part of the new law is the creation of a one-stop shop for businesses. Our intention is to ensure that we cut down on some of the red tape that investors and businesses face,” he stated.

Mr Madjie further disclosed that the legislation includes provisions for an Investor Grievance Mechanism, which will enable authorities to address investor concerns promptly and prevent them from escalating into major disputes.

“Our objective is to deal with investor grievances early before they escalate into full-blown disputes,” he said, noting that unresolved conflicts could negatively impact investor confidence and future investment inflows.

The GIPC CEO also highlighted a number of government-led reforms aimed at improving the business climate, including VAT simplification, tax digitalisation, and the removal of certain taxes such as the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) and betting tax.

He additionally pointed to ongoing reforms at the ports, including the implementation of the Authorised Economic Operator system and the use of Publican AI-supported customs valuation under the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), to improve efficiency, transparency, and trade facilitation.

Mr Madjie said these measures form part of broader reforms across the energy and financial sectors designed to strengthen Ghana’s investment climate and position the country as a preferred destination for local and foreign investors.