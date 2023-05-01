1 hour ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on 19 April 2023, entered a nolle prosequi to terminate the prosecution of 3 out of 4 public officials dragged to court for failing to declare their property and income.

According to the OSP, the termination of the trial was because the three have now fully complied with the directive to declare their assets.

The four accused persons; Issah Seidu, James Keck Osei, John Abban and Peter Arhibold Hyde are being investigated for their roles in suspected corruption in the importation of some ten thousand bags of rice into the country.

The substantive case is still being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The OSP dragged the four to court in February 2023, after they failed to submit the assets declaration forms they were given.

The OSP filed a nolle prosequi, to the effect that it had no basis to continue with the prosecution of the three officers.

According to the Ghana News Agency, the High Court in Accra has therefore gone ahead to discharge the three following the nolle prosequi.

Source: GNA