Old wine tastes the best – Sports Minister Kofi Adams after meeting Carlos Queiroz

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 23, 2026

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has thrown his full support behind newly appointed Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz, describing the veteran trainer as the right man to lead the team at the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking after an official meeting at the Sports Ministry in Accra, Adams highlighted Queiroz’s wealth of experience, expressing optimism about the impact he will have on the national side.

“We are going to benefit from him, and as the saying goes, the old wine tastes the best,” Adams said.

The minister emphasised that Queiroz’s extensive career, spanning club football, national teams and multiple World Cup campaigns makes him a valuable addition at a crucial time for Ghana football.

“He has gathered experience all over, and his experience will be put before the Black Stars of Ghana,” he added. “We are so lucky to have such an experienced coach, not just at the club level but at the national level and at the World Cup stage.”

Queiroz, 73, has been handed a short-term contract ahead of the tournament in North America, where Ghana will be aiming to improve on recent group-stage exits.

Football Association president Kurt Okraku and other senior officials were present during the minister’s meeting with the coach, underlining the significance of the appointment.

The Black Stars are expected to begin preparations shortly, with Adams’ remarks reflecting growing belief within government that Queiroz’s experience could prove decisive on football’s biggest stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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