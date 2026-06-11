Omar Artan has made Somalia and the entire African continent proud – CAF President Motsepe

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has praised Somali referee Omar Artan following his appointment to officiate the 2026 UEFA Super Cup, describing the match official as a source of pride for both Somalia and the African continent.

In a statement celebrating the appointment, Dr Motsepe said Artan’s rise to the top level of world football reflects his outstanding refereeing ability and growing international reputation.

“Omar Artan has made Somalia and the entire African continent extremely proud,” Motsepe said.

The CAF president highlighted Artan’s achievements in recent years, including being named CAF Men’s Referee of the Year in 2025 and his selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“His CAF Men’s Referee of the Year 2025 award and his appointment to the FIFA World Cup 2026 are a recognition of his world-class refereeing ability and the international respect he enjoys,” he added.

Motsepe also expressed gratitude to UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin for supporting Artan’s appointment to one of Europe’s most prestigious club football fixtures.

“I am grateful to my friend Aleksander Čeferin for enabling him to officiate the UEFA Super Cup 2026,” he said.

The CAF chief described the appointment as a significant milestone not only for Artan but also for African refereeing as a whole, saying it demonstrates the increasing recognition African match officials are receiving on the global stage.

“This is a great honour for Omar Artan and African referees, and a strong example of football uniting Africa, Europe, and the world,” Motsepe said.

Artan’s appointment to the UEFA Super Cup is being viewed as another major step in his distinguished career and a moment of pride for African football officials seeking greater representation at the highest levels of the game.